COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed after a crash on Highway 27 in Copiah County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 2008 Volkswagen, driven by 49-year-old Deangelo Kelly, was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed in a ditch.

Kelly died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.