LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported the crash happened on Dunn Ratcliff Road on Saturday, February 25.

Investigators said a gray 2002 Honda Accord left the road near Cade Lane NW just before 12:30 a.m. They said the vehicle flipped onto its side, and the driver was ejected.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Dominique Glasper, of Brookhaven. He died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.