RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County deputy rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler from a car wreck that happened on Interstate 20 on Friday, June 24.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office authorities said the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved a car and an 18-wheeler. Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol when he passed the crash right after it happened near mile marker 62 on the interstate. The cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the trailer.

Officials said Shack tended to the car first after he heard a child screaming. He found the child near a downed tree, and his mother and father were able to remove themselves from their car.

The couple made Shack aware of the truck driver, who they said looked to be deceased next to the truck. The truck driver was found laying on the ground with his back on fire. Shack removed the driver from the flames and extinguished the ones on his back. He then gave him first aid.

(Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said each victim was taken to local hospitals. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.