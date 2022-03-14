JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A truck driver is lucky to be alive thanks to the help of other drivers.

Truck driver and retired firefighter Stephen Langley and his student, Dasia, were driving on Interstate 20 when they noticed a glow of fire coming from a truck on the side of the road.

The two stopped and noticed the driver was pinned under the truck. Minutes later, the fire began to spread. A powerlifter and bodybuilder pulled over just in time to help pull the driver away from the flames.

Langley said he’s thankful they were able to save a life, and he hopes people will look out for drivers on the road.

“I’m glad that I’ve had the training, but I just want somebody to pay it forward. If you see someone stuck on the side of the road, pull over and stop. See if they need help because you never know,” said Langley.

He said he’s visited the driver in the hospital and said he’s expected to be okay.