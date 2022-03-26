YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home after their car was shot at on Sunday, March 13.

The Yazoo Herald reported police responded to a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. on Prentiss Avenue. Officers found that a 1997 Buick Park Avenue had been shot at, which caused the driver to lose control. The driver hit a parked car, drove through a fence and crashed into the living room of a home. The car was still running, but the driver had left the scene.

Investigator Richard Brooks said three people were inside the home at the time. They were not injured. A neighbor reported a bullet hole inside their home.

Brooks said the owner of the Buick told investigators that he had let a friend use the car at the time of the crash. Brooks added that investigators have identified a person of interest in the case.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Yazoo City Police Department at (662)-746-1131.