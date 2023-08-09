LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Trace rangers in Mississippi are working to find a hit-and-run driver.

Breezy News reported the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on July 29, 2023, on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Thomastown. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

According to rangers, a black 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger fled the scene of the crash. The motorcyclist suffered injuries and has had several surgeries.

As of Monday, August 7, the victim remained hospitalized at a Jackson hospital.

Rangers said the driver of the Charger left behind the front bumper and grill. The driver was last seen heading west on Highway 429 toward Thomastown.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Parkway rangers at 1-800-300-PARK.