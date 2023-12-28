PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers said one intersection on the newly opened East Metro Corridor is dangerous at night.

The new corridor connections Mississippi Highway 25 to U.S. Highway 80. One Pearl resident said street lights needed to be added at the intersection of East Metro Parkway and Eldorado Road.

“We can actually see the road, see the stop signs, see the interchanges that are in the area. It’s a new road. Not everyone’s going to be used to it. Everyone’s used to it just being a straight through road. So, it’s going to be a lot more things to look out for. And it will just it will cut down on some of the incidents that may occur,” said Devin Cox.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said a traffic study will start when school goes back into session on January 8.

“We’re going to see whether it warrants a four-way or a signal. Currently just out of public safety, we have temporary stop signs. We’ve made it a four-way just because of the some of the problems that we put lights on, the temporary stop signs. So, we’re trying to do the things that is necessary,” Windham explained.

Windham said they are looking to address the lighting in the future.