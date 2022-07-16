JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some drivers were lucky to snag free gas in Jackson on Saturday, July 16.

The gas giveaway is thanks to the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi. Dozens of drivers lined up along the J & A Fuel Store on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

People were able to redeem a $50 gas voucher that was handed out on site.

“It’s a blessing because of the way gas prices are soaring up, it’s hard to find a good pump,” said gas giveaway participant, Reverend Willie Corbett.

“Just to see the smile on an individual’s face, seeing the joy we’re bringing to them. Also, how we’re changing lives,” said Reverend Willie Tobias with the convention.

Tobias said the state convention allocated $4,000 for the giveaway. He said this is the first time they’ve offered free gas to the community and it won’t be the last.