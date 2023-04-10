CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department’s first drone helped locate and capture a murder suspect in late March.

The Clinton Courier reported that the department deployed a drone to locate and track the suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Hathaway Drive on Tuesday, March 21.

Police said 19-year-old Corderius Webster was killed in the shooting.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, 17-year-old Cutlas Armoni Frazier was on the run following the shooting. Hayman said the drone was able to follow Frazier until he was captured by authorities.

The police chief said officers go through drone training every couple of weeks.