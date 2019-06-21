Drug bust outside fast food restaurant: Breaking Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County Narcotics Division arrests two men outside of Burger King on State Street.

The two men were taken into custody just after 3:00 pm on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Mangum and 27-year-old Justin Gordon were arrested after being found in Possession of multiple types of Narcotics.

According to Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Mangum and Gordon were found to be in Possession a large number of hydrocodone pills, Xanax, heroin, and marijuana. Deputies also seized cash.

The two men face charges of Trafficking of Controlled Substance Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance (Xanax), Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

James Mangum and Justin Gordon are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.