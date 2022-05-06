HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A drug give-back will be held in Hazlehurst for Copiah County neighbors who are 65 or older on Wednesday, May 18.

Neighbors can bring expired or unneeded prescription medications for proper disposal. Participants can also enjoy a drive-thru plate lunch, goody bags, educational materials and a chance to win door prizes.

The event is hosted by the Copiah County TRIAD Committee and Sheriff Byron Swilley. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Copiah County Fairgrounds at 2040 West Gallman Road in Hazlehurst. Call (601)-892-2023 for more information.