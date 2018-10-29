Drug Take Back Event Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - On Saturday, October 27th, the Laurel Police Department gave the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The event was very successful with 176 pounds of drugs collected. This was the 10th time that the Laurel Police Department has participated in such an event. The department has collected approximately 1178 pounds of prescription drugs during these events.

LPD would like to thank the DEA, our media partners (TV, Radio and Print) and the citizens whose participation made the event a huge success.