Drugs stopped in transit on I-20

Rankin County deputies stopped a sizeable amount of drugs from making their destination along I-20.

A Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy made a regular traffic stop and asked to search the car.

Inside, the deputy found more than five pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, ninety pounds of marijuana and THC candy on Interstate 20.

The confiscated drugs are on their way to the MS State Crime Lab for testing.

Driver Denarrio Singleton was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Singleton before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

Bond has not been set.