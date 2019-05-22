Dry Grove Road is closed, detour signs will be in place Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Dry Grove Road will be closed to replace a cross drain.

The road is approximately 8/10 of a mile from Highway 18.

Detours will be in place to direct the traffic to an alternate route.

If you have any questions, call 601-857-8732.