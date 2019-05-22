Local News

Road closure on Dry Grove Road

Road closure on Dry Grove Road

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 01:28 PM CDT

Dry Grove Road is closed, detour signs will be in place

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Dry Grove Road will be closed to replace a cross drain.

The road is approximately 8/10 of a mile from Highway 18.

Detours will be in place to direct the traffic to an alternate route.

If you have any questions, call 601-857-8732. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


