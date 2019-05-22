Dry Grove Road is closed, detour signs will be in place
Road closure on Dry Grove Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Dry Grove Road will be closed to replace a cross drain.
The road is approximately 8/10 of a mile from Highway 18.
Detours will be in place to direct the traffic to an alternate route.
If you have any questions, call 601-857-8732.
