Local News

DUI checkpoints are ongoing across the Metro for New Year's Eve

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 09:02 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 09:02 PM CST

DUI checkpoints are ongoing across the Metro for New Year's Eve

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Several law enforcement agencies across the Metro are out watching the roads for potential violations, 

 “The thing that I like about tonight is that we’re going to be everywhere, I mean I’ve called it in people from their off days,” the Hinds County Sheriff said. 

The agencies will be searching for any infractions they notice. 

“ We’re gonna be looking for DUI's anybody with narcotics, people with felony warrant things of that nature,” Lieutenant James Rayborn of the Rankin County Sheriff's Department said. 

Mason asks the public to think before you get behind the wheel. 

“Think about children riding in the car tonight, not just you," he said. So be mindful we’re going to be everywhere North, East, West and South”

Those driving impaired could face jail time, and pay fines upwards of $10,000.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18