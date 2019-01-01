DUI checkpoints are ongoing across the Metro for New Year's Eve Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Several law enforcement agencies across the Metro are out watching the roads for potential violations,

“The thing that I like about tonight is that we’re going to be everywhere, I mean I’ve called it in people from their off days,” the Hinds County Sheriff said.

The agencies will be searching for any infractions they notice.

“ We’re gonna be looking for DUI's anybody with narcotics, people with felony warrant things of that nature,” Lieutenant James Rayborn of the Rankin County Sheriff's Department said.

Mason asks the public to think before you get behind the wheel.

“Think about children riding in the car tonight, not just you," he said. So be mindful we’re going to be everywhere North, East, West and South”



Those driving impaired could face jail time, and pay fines upwards of $10,000.