FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood drivers could see delays on Old Fannin Road on Wednesday, December 20 due to a crash.

Flowood police said a dump truck collided with power lines on Old Fannin Road.

They said Old Fannin Road will be closed northbound from Flowood Drive to McLaurin Drive and southbound from McLaurin Drive to Flowood Drive.

Flowood police and Rankin County deputies are diverting traffic. Drivers are asked to use Hugh Ward Boulevard or Grants Ferry Road as a detour to Spillway Road.

Entergy also responded to the scene. They said it will take eight hours to fix the power lines, and customers may lose power during the repair.