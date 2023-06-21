PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation helped raise funds for children’s hospitals across the country on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ of Mississippi announced that $1,000 will be granted locally to Children’s of Mississippi through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.64 million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.

As part of the program, Dunkin’ invited guests to make their coffee run count for a good cause where $1 from every iced coffee purchased on May 23 supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission.

On June 21, Dunkin’ of Mississippi and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrated their local grant of $1,000 to Children’s of Mississippi. With this grant, Children’s of Mississippi will bring joy to its patients by helping fund its child life program.

“As Dunkin’ franchisees, we want to give back to the communities we serve and it was incredible to see the outpouring of support from our guests to make their coffee run count for the kids,” said Joe Sherman, Mississippi Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Difficult or unexpected events like surgery, illness and hospitalization can be challenging for kids to process and it robs them of the simple joys of being a kid. These grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will fund programs to provide kids with a sense of normalcy, comfort and support when they need it most.”

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.