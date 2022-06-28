JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 28, Dunkin’ of Mississippi presented Children’s of Mississippi with a check for $2,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

On May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.

Children’s of Mississippi, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), encompasses all the pediatric services available at UMMC and at clinical sites throughout the state. At the heart of these services is the state’s only hospital devoted exclusively to the care and treatment of sick and injured children. The Children’s of Mississippi network brings specialized clinical care for children to communities across the state, making it easier for families to get the treatment they need closer to home.