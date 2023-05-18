PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Get ready to get your iced coffee fix this May!

Officials with Dunkin’ announced the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23. Guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

One-hundred percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will go towards local children’s hospitals nationwide. In Mississippi, proceeds will benefit Children’s of Mississippi and support kids battling illness in their local community.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee!”

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.