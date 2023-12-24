DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Durant man pled guilty in connection to a bank robbery.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Curtis Lee Williams, 21, robbed the BankPlus branch in Durant on July 7, 2022.

The same day, prosecutors said one of the $50 bait bills from the bank was used to purchase three firearms from a pawn shop in Kosciusko. An arrest was made in Durant later that day following a traffic stop.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 4, 2023.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, 2024. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Durant Police Department.