HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are working to find the suspect who robbed a bank on Wednesday, November 29.

The robbery happened at Renasant Bank just after 9:30 a.m.

Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said the suspect walked into the bank and ordered the clerk to fill up a pink bag with money.

Police released the following surveillance video:

Courtesy: Durant Police Dept.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with lettering on the front, as well as black material across their face. Head said the suspect was also wearing thick, brown gloves and black joggers with a white stripe.

The suspect left the scene in silver Ford Escape.