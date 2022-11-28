HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle.

The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into from the passenger side. Allen died in the shooting.

According to Head, police have several persons of interest in the case, and warrants have been issued.

Authorities with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the case.

Due to an increase in violence in Durant, leaders have issued a curfew for the city effective immediately.

No one under the age of 17 will be allowed out after 8:00 p.m. unless with a parent or guardian. Curfew fines will also be enforced as follows:

First – $225

Second – $325

Third – $425

If anyone has information about the fatal shooting, contact the Durant Police Department at 662-653-6846.