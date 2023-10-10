RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Chief Deputy Dwayne Thornton has been promoted to undersheriff of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, Thornton is a 24 year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He began his career as a reserve deputy and has moved up through the ranks.

Thornton has served as a detention officer, deputy sheriff, investigator, chief investigator and most recently as chief deputy of patrol.

As undersheriff, Thornton will oversee the day to day operations of all divisions of the sheriff’s office. He will also be over the budget and purchasing of the sheriff’s office.

Thornton is replacing former Undersheriff Paul Holley, who resigned.