JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer camp participants at the Center for Social Entrepreneurship E-STEAM camp where able to meet a humanoid robot on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Center for Social Entrepreneurship E-STEAM camp, Pepper, and C-Spire have been working on this project for years. The camp’s main focus is to provide for the youth with a focus on entrepreneurship in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Leaders said they want to show the youth that there are many opportunities with starting and operating a business.

The event for the camp started at 1:00 p.m. where a four-foot humanoid robot was interacting with students.

Students were able to learn about the different functions of the robot and were able to interact with it in the classroom. According to Pepper, many of these robots will be operating in many businesses soon.

Shante Crockett, Center for Social Entrepreneurship executive director, believes that continuing activities like this will help the youth to prepare early for their future endeavors of entrepreneurship.

“It’s just amazing how we are able to experience a major opportunity like this,” said Crockett. “We just want our youth to understand there’s so many opportunities out there.”

Crockett said they look forward to continuing this project.

By the end of the project, leaders said they are looking forward to having three micro enterprise businesses.