JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Magnolia Data Solutions and Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership will host their annual E-Waste Collection Day on Friday, April 29.

The event will be held at the Mississippi Farmers Market from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers of this event wanted to give businesses and individuals of the Jackson-metro area the opportunity to dispose properly of any electronics that they don’t use anymore to keep the environment safe.

Debi Green, Vice President of Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, said disposing of electronics improperly will allow the electronics to eventually leak, which leads to air and water pollutants.

“It’s a safety hazard for people of all kind including children and animals,” said Green.

The event drop-off area is a one-way only, and organizers advise all participants to stay in their vehicle while interacting with the event staff to attain information.

There will be a $2.00 fee for flat screen monitors, $5.00 fee for computer monitors, and $15 fee for all televisions. All other items are admitted at no cost. Participants will only be able to pay with cash.

“We are so excited about tomorrow!” said Green. “Last year from the time we open until the time we closed, we did not stop.”

In October of 2021, they received thousand of pounds of equipment and hope to see more this year.