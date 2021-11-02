E-Waste disposal event to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors and small businesses will have an opportunity to dispose of their E-Waste on November 11 in Ridgeland. The event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan Mattiace, Renaissance spokesperson said, “It’s important to Renaissance at Colony Park that we honor our environment and our community. As a part of that philosophy, we’re happy to have the opportunity to partner with NexTech and Keep Mississippi Beautiful to offer our community a way to safely and responsibly dispose of their unwanted tech products.”

Acceptable Items and Costs: