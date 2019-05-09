Local News

Eagle Lake area going on three months of flooding

Area under mandatory evacuation since March 8

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 05:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 05:54 PM CDT

EAGLE LAKE, Miss (WJTV) - Eagle Lake has been under evacuation order for three months, now waters are rising on both sides of the lake.

Fire Chief Earl Wallace says many of the people here don't have the resources to move somewhere else until the water goes down.  

Water was slowly receding... until today. Now, severe weather is forecasted for the next several days, combine that with the heavy rainfall from today and the water is going back up.

People in the area have resorted to sandbags while they try to figure out where to go.

