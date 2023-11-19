VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police arrested an Eagle Lake man in connection to the shooting death of a Vicksburg woman.

Police said Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, was taken into custody Sunday morning at the Vicksburg Police Department. He was wanted for first degree murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders, of Vicksburg.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road just before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Witnesses told officers that a woman had been shot inside her vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Sanders behind the wheel of a gray sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mario Cortez Bailey (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police believe the shooting was an act of domestic violence.

Bailey will be held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.