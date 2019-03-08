Eagle Lake mandatory evacuation ordered
Warren County supervisors issue order
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Warren County Supervisors voted Friday afternoon to issue a mandatory evacuation for residents living in and around Eagle Lake.
EMA Director John Elfer made the recommendation to the board. He told them rising waters will continue to cover roads in the days to come and will make it difficult for emergency personnel to reach residents.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies will be stationed in the area to enforce the order.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas
- Italy government fraying over high-speed rail dispute
- Play of the Day: DME Sports Academy's Damerius Wash
- MHSAA 5A Girls Championship: Olive Branch 61, West Jones 48