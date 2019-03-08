Local News

Eagle Lake mandatory evacuation ordered

Warren County supervisors issue order

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 03:25 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 04:56 PM CST

Eagle Lake mandatory evacuation ordered

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Warren County Supervisors voted Friday afternoon to issue a mandatory evacuation for residents living in and around Eagle Lake.

EMA Director John Elfer made the recommendation to the board. He told them rising waters will continue to cover roads in the days to come and will make it difficult for emergency personnel to reach residents.

 

 

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies will be stationed in the area to enforce the order.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • Daylight Saving Time

    Daylight Saving Time

  • 7 a.m. Web Weather 3/8/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 a.m. Web Weather 3/8/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19