Eagle Lake mandatory evacuation ordered

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Warren County Supervisors voted Friday afternoon to issue a mandatory evacuation for residents living in and around Eagle Lake.

EMA Director John Elfer made the recommendation to the board. He told them rising waters will continue to cover roads in the days to come and will make it difficult for emergency personnel to reach residents.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies will be stationed in the area to enforce the order.