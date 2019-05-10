Local News

Eagle Lake residents desperate for help

Sandbagging begins in the area

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 06:17 PM CDT

Eagle Lake residents desperate for help

WARREN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - There is nothing standing between the water and the people who live at Eagle Lake except sandbags and a crew of eight prison workers from the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

The area has been under a mandatory evacuation order for the last three months. Authorities say many have nowhere else to go. A number of residents are elderly and poor. 

Fire Chief Earl Wallace says it's like fighting wildfires except it is water.

WJTV 12's Jade Bulecza talked to folks working hard to keep the water at bay. 

 

