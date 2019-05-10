Eagle Lake residents desperate for help Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Inmates working furiously to sandbag a breached culvert near Eagle Lake [ + - ] Video

WARREN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - There is nothing standing between the water and the people who live at Eagle Lake except sandbags and a crew of eight prison workers from the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

The area has been under a mandatory evacuation order for the last three months. Authorities say many have nowhere else to go. A number of residents are elderly and poor.

Fire Chief Earl Wallace says it's like fighting wildfires except it is water.