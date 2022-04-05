JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) of Early Childhood Care and Development announced the Resource and Referral Center in Jackson will reopen on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The center is located at 750 North State Street and will reopen at 2:00 p.m. The MS Resource and Referral is responsible for delivering quality professional development and technical assistance to childcare providers and families.

The MS Resource and Referral provides the following services:

Lending libraries that allow for age-appropriate learning materials and resources for families, children, and practitioners to be checked out on a borrow basis.

Assistance to families and caregivers who are in search of high-quality childcare in an area and how to identify high quality services offered in a facility.

Technical assistance and professional development to childcare providers to enhance capacity of teachers for improved learning environments and outcomes for children.

Establishes partnerships with other entities to build a stronger network of support for children.

The center was initially closed due to COVID-19 precautions and will resume full operation on Tuesday.