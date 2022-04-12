BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep the Reservoir Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022, by featuring the new first statewide Braille Trail and participating in Keep America Beautiful’– Great American Clean Up in the Reservoir Botanical Gardens.

Volunteers have recently renovated the Botanical Gardens to feature the state’s 1st Braille Trail for the visually impaired others with physical disabilities.

Boy Scout troops have assisted in building new kiosks, benches and a new Fern Bog has been created featuring native ferns dedicated to Bob Stribling, a former volunteer & Puckett resident. A new app/phone number allows visitors to listen to educational information as they walk along the .6 mile paved trail in the beautiful 48+ years old Botanical Gardens.

“The Gardens are a special place for family and friends who love nature.” states Jeannine May, KRB Director. “The history of these Gardens along with geological information, wildlife, forestry, blooming azaleas, camellias other native plants make it a very special place to visit anytime of the year,” further stated May.

The Gardens are located on Mill Creek that drains into the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and parking is limited.