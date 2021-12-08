Eastside students share hour of coding with Northside Elementary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eastside Elementary fifth-grade computer science students visited second-grade classes at Northside Elementary in Clinton to share what they have been learning in their computer science classes.

Fifth-grade computer science teacher Jana Chao said the annual Hour of Coding has evolved since the creation of the computer science course during the 2015-2016 school year.

“When this all started, wanted our fifth graders to share what they had learned with the fourth graders during Computer Science Education Week. Our fifth graders got to be the teachers and guide younger students through just a little glimpse of what their computer science class would look like,” Chao said.

Chao said her classes talked about terms the fifth graders might use with the second graders, like algorithm, sequencing, event and conditional, and even went through troubleshooting scenarios.