ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart Announces Retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday, East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart announces his retirement.

The announcement was made at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting on the Decatur campus.

“When the East Central Community College Board of Trustees selected me as the college’s eighth president, I received the greatest professional honor in my 30-year career in education,” said Stewart. “I believe as a result of the 2020 Vision The Lord gave us as an institution in February of 2013, the foundation that was laid by all of those who came before, and the tireless work of the entire college family, we have achieved remarkable results as an institution. In many ways, that vision will have been realized by the end of next year.

“I will treasure the continuing friendship and support of so many exceptional colleagues and students at ECCC. Working closely with all members of the ECCC family has been one of the greatest joys of my professional career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have been a member of the ECCC family and for the profound privilege of serving this college as its president.”

His retirement will be effective on July 1, 2020.