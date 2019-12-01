ECCC searches for new president

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College is looking for a new president to serve in 2020 after the current president announced his retirement.

Dr. Billy Stewart has been the college’s president since February 2012. His retirement will be effective on July 1, 2020.

Application packets are being accepted through January 31, 2020. More information on the search, including a Presidential Profile and Job Description, can be found at www.eccc.edu/presidential-search.

In February 2020, the ECCC Board of Trustees Presidential Search Committee will review completed applications and conducts initial interview(s) with preferred candidate(s), compile a list of finalist(s) for the position of President of ECCC, and conduct background checks on each finalist.

In March, the full Board of Trustees will conduct interviews with finalist(s) during the regular monthly meeting on campus. East Central’s ninth president will be announced at the conclusion of the Board meeting contingent upon successful contract negotiation.

The next president will start their term on July 1, 2020.