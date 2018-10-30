Educators give books to patients at Batson Children's Hospital Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hospitalized children in Jackson are receiving a special surprise, thanks to the generosity of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and their partners.

The association announced this morning every child at Batson Children's Hospital will receive a copy of ‘Mississippi Alphabet’ from local author Laurie Parker.

"We purchased books on behalf of each one of our partners and the Association and then we will give those books on behalf of partners to the hospital, but the books of course, were written by Miss Parker. So, we're honored to do that," said Dr. Lisa Karmachararya

The author says she’s honored for her work to be used this way. "That's why this is so special to me, because it shows me that something I poured my heart and soul into all those years ago, is still going to touch some children, thanks to what these wonderful people are doing today by donating."

Parker says the book is just an A-to-Z celebration of all the things which make the state Mississippi so special.

