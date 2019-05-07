Educators impart lifelong love of learning

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Educators do more than teach what’s in a book. For most of us, we can remember our favorite teachers, how they made us feel and the difference they made in our lives.

WJTV 12’s Marcus James talked with two teachers in the Vicksburg/Warren County area who gave us a glimpse of what it means to mold a lifelong love of learning.

TeeTee Braxton, a 5th-grade teacher at Warren Central Intermediate, says that she enjoys teaching because it allows her to work with students to motivate them to become the best that they can be.

And Tamyia Ross, a school teacher at Warrenton Elementary, says investing in her students is an investment in the future.

She works to ensure she leaves a lasting impression on students. Part of that means leading by example.