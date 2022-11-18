BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Edwards man is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Bolton.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies are searching for 21-year-old Gevarian Heard. He is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

According to Jones, the incident happened on Saturday, November 12.

The sheriff said Heard should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Heard’s whereabouts can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers 601-355-TIPS (8477).