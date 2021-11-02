Edwards police arrest three in connection to Staple Street homicide

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Edwards.

According to police, Gervarian Heard has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Octavius Lamar Zachary.

Adarius Gray and Derrick Sharp have both been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and making false statements.

Gervarian Heard (Courtesy: Edwards Police Dept.)

Adarius Gray (Courtesy: Edwards Police Dept.)

Derrick Sharp (Courtesy: Edwards Police Dept.)

Police believe the shooting happened on Staple Street in October after an argument between Zachary and Heard’s cousin. They said Heard’s cousin was not involved in the homicide and has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.