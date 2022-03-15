EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old boy was shot five times in front of an Edwards convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

According to Edwards Chief Terence Crump, the teen was walking along 100th block of Wither Street and a tan Chevy Malibu drove by and fired shots.

The teen was accompanied by an 18-year-old man and another teen who were not hit.

The 15-year-old was transported to UMMC with wounds in his abdomen and left leg. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen heading east on HWY 467.

This is an active investigation.