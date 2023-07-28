RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested eight people, including teenagers, in connection to the theft or attempted theft of nearly a dozen vehicles.

Police said these crimes specifically targeted Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles.

On July 25, police arrested 18-year-old Laroderick Latiker, of Canton, and 18-year-old Kalbria West, of Brandon. They also arrested six juvenile suspects, whose identities are being withheld due to their juvenile status.

Police said the suspects were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are awaiting their initial appearance.

Laroderick Latiker (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Kalbria West (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

According to investigators, the suspects, as well as the vehicles stolen, may also be involved in additional crimes committed in neighboring jurisdictions.

Rankin County and Madison County deputies assisted with the arrests.