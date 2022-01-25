JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Pubic School District (JPS) announced eight schools will be all-virtual on Wednesday, January 26 due to low or no water pressure.

The following schools will be all virtual:

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive

Students who attend the schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for January 26.