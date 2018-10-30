Eighteen wheeler crashes on I-55 Video

WESSON, Miss (WJTV) - An 18-wheeler crashed early this morning on I-55 near Wesson.

The truck was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and overturned.

The vehicle was carrying non-hazardous materials. The left northbound lane of 55 is still blocked. The driver was taken to Kings Daughter Medical Center in Brookhaven, but has since been released.

