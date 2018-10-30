Eighteen wheeler crashes on I-55
Crash closes lane
WESSON, Miss (WJTV) - An 18-wheeler crashed early this morning on I-55 near Wesson.
The truck was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and overturned.
The vehicle was carrying non-hazardous materials. The left northbound lane of 55 is still blocked. The driver was taken to Kings Daughter Medical Center in Brookhaven, but has since been released.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: Redskins get safety Clinton-Dix from Packers
- Simpson County school district responds to incident at Mendenhall Jr. High
- Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans
- Facebook 3Q revenue slightly below expectations