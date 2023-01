JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight.

The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said when firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was fully involved. He said no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Armon said the woman’s identity has not been released at this time.