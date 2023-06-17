JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after an elderly woman was shot during an attempted carjacking.

Captain Mark Hodges said the incident happened at Windsor Park Apartments on Saturday, June 17.

According to Hodges, the victim was unloading groceries when she was approached by an unidentified man, who pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys. The woman attempted to fight back, but the suspect shot her in the lower leg.

Hodges said other residents hear the commotion and were able to chase off the suspect.

The victim was taken to Merit Health. At last check, she was in stable condition.