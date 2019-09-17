Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones to start for New York Giants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The New York Giants will be benching Eli Manning for Daniel Jones.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as Big Blue’s starting quarterback.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

Eli Manning has been the starting quarterback for the team since 2004 after replacing Kurt Warner.

Manning won two titles with the Giants, 2007 and 2011.

Eli and I spoke this morning,” Shurmur said. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games between November 2004 and November 2017, the longest streak in team history.