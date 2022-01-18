Ellis Avenue renamed after Mississippi Blues artist Bobby Rush

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City With Soul is renaming a major roadway after Blues artist Bobby Rush.

Jackson’s City Council voted on Tuesday to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard. The name change takes effect in a month. The long-time Jackson resident has won two Grammy Awards for best traditional Blues album– one in 2016 and one in 2020.

He spoke to the council in April when a member first proposed renaming the street for him and Rush recalled how he and his family faced racism in the Jim Crow South.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories