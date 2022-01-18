Ellis Avenue renamed after Mississippi Blues artist Bobby Rush

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City With Soul is renaming a major roadway after Blues artist Bobby Rush.

Jackson’s City Council voted on Tuesday to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard. The name change takes effect in a month. The long-time Jackson resident has won two Grammy Awards for best traditional Blues album– one in 2016 and one in 2020.

He spoke to the council in April when a member first proposed renaming the street for him and Rush recalled how he and his family faced racism in the Jim Crow South.