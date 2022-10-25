NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The embezzlement trial for a former Natchez city clerk and deputy city clerk has been pushed back to February 2023.

The Natchez Democrat reported Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon were both arrested on August 1 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. They were both indicted on two counts of embezzlement.

The newspaper reported the pre-trial motions were set to begin on Monday, October 24, but the attorney for the defendants asked for a continuance in order to prepare for a trial.

Prosecutors said it’s unlikely the case will be continued after February.