RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced several emergency road closures that will affect drivers using Holly Bush Road on Tuesday, August 30.
- Holly Bush Road closure between Disciple Drive and Rodeo Drive. This road closure will begin at
10:00 a.m. and will terminate at 12:00 p.m.
- Holly Bush Road closure between Oakwood Place and Stump Ridge Road. This road closure will
begin at 12:00 p.m. and will terminate at 2:00 p.m.
- Holly Bush Road closure between Adams Road and Disciple Drive. This road closure will begin at
7:00 p.m. and will terminate at 9:00 p.m.
- Holly Bush Road closure between Clark Creek Road and Crossview Place. This road closure will
begin at 9:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022 and will terminate at 4:00 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
Leaders said the closures are necessary to repair damages to public roads and rights-of-way in the vicinity of the closure.