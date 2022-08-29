RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced several emergency road closures that will affect drivers using Holly Bush Road on Tuesday, August 30.

10:00 a.m. and will terminate at 12:00 p.m.

begin at 12:00 p.m. and will terminate at 2:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. and will terminate at 9:00 p.m.

begin at 9:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022 and will terminate at 4:00 a.m. on August 31, 2022.

Leaders said the closures are necessary to repair damages to public roads and rights-of-way in the vicinity of the closure.