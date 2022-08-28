JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, August 28 marks the 67th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was brutally tortured, lynched and dumped into the Tallahatchie River in 1955.

Family members of Emmit Till, as well as members of the Jackson NAACP and other organizations, gathered at Till’s home on Saturday to commemorate his life and to remember the lives of Black men and women who received little to no justice in their deaths.

Priscella Sterling, a cousin of Till, says her family wants another chance at justice against Carolyn Bryant, the white woman who was indicted for Till’s murder.

“Carolyn Bryant was never charged with being an accessory to murder, to the kidnaping. She should have been charged. That is the reason why so many people in the states who commit murders, who commit crimes, is because of the injustice of the legal system,” said Sterling.

A motorcade traveled from Till’s home to the Jackson-Hinds Library, where a panel discussed the importance of Black culture and the need for equal justice.